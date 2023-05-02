'Dancing with the Stars' returning to ABC, will simulcast on Disney+ for season 32

Dancing with the Stars is on the move once again.

After airing for one season exclusively on Disney+, DWTS is returning to ABC for its upcoming season 32, airing this fall.

The reality competition show will make history as the first series to simulcast across both ABC and Disney+, and will be available the next day on Hulu, as well.

Dancing with the Stars originally ran for 30 seasons on ABC before it moved to Disney+ last year for season 31.

Also changing for season 32 is the hosting lineup, as Tyra Banks announced in March she was exiting DWTS after three seasons. Replacing her is Julianne Hough, a two-time Mirrorball champion and former judge.

Hough will co-host with Fresh Prince of Bel-Air alum and fellow Mirrorball winner Alfonso Ribeiro, who joined the series last season.

It's still unclear whether anyone will take over for longtime judge Len Goodman, who retired last season after having been with the show since its premiere in 2005.

Goodman died in April at age 78 following a private battle with bone cancer.

Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough are set to return as judges for DWTS season 32.

