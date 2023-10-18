'Dancing With the Stars' pays tribute to former contestant Suzanne Somers

In the wake of Suzanne Somers' death at the age of 76 on October 15 following a battle with breast cancer, ABC's Dancing with the Stars paid tribute to the actress and former contestant.

The show's Monday, October 17, episode opened with the words, "In memoriam," followed by a photo of Sommers.

DWTS co-host Alfonso Ribeiro also honored the Three's Company star and Thighmaster spokesperson later in the show, saying she "made a big impression on everyone here both in the ballroom and behind the scenes," he said. "Our thoughts go out to her friends and family."

Somers' friend and former dance partner, Tony Dovolani, reacted to the news of her death, telling Entertainment Tonight, "It really hit me like a ton of bricks."

"I had it in my calendar to wish her a happy birthday because she was turning 77 in a couple days. When I found out, it just cut my legs from under me because she was such a beckon of light," he continued.

"I remember Suzanne Somers with a smile on her face, and it just saddens me to the core because I knew she really fought this cancer for such a long time. She was dealing with it, even back then, and trying every natural way of dealing with this," he added. "The fact that she was able to survive it for as long as she did is really a true testament to her dedication to being healthy."

Dovolani and Somers were paired together in 2015 during DWTS' 20th season. They were eliminated after the fifth week.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.