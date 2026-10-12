Dan Levy slams Shane Gillis' 'Saturday Night Live' monologue: 'I'm speechless'

Dan Levy is sharing his thoughts on Shane Gillis' recent Saturday Night Live monologue.

Gillis hosted the Oct. 10 episode of Saturday Night Live, where he performed a stand-up comedy routine as his monologue. Part of his routine included a bit about the way women dress when they go to the gym.

"I haven’t been to the gym in so long, I didn’t know women just dress like w***** now. Look, I’m sorry, there’s no other way to describe [it]. Have you seen it? I’ve seen it. You’ve seen the shorts?" Gillis said.

Levy took to Instagram on Sunday, where he posted a video sharing thoughts on some of the things Gillis said in his monologue.

"Women wearing short shorts at the gym does not make them w*****. It makes the men calling them w***** misogynists. There’s a difference there. By the way, I’ve seen more men’s nipples at the gym than I’ve ever seen women showing their bodies off," Levy said.

Gillis' monologue included more details about the shorts he says women wear, calling them "those neon artificial bait-colored" ones where "the wrinkles go around the cheeks and all combine at the butthole."

Gillis continued, saying, "And don't look! You’re not allowed to look. For real! Don’t look, ‘cause they are filming."

Levy continued his video by saying, "I’m speechless that something like that can exist on live national television. And to be perfectly honest, more men need to be standing up in opposition to it because it’s complacency that has created the environment in which women are sexually assaulted and it’s a ‘conversation’ as opposed to a ‘crime.’"

The Schitt's Creek actor also said that "men need to be defending women more."

"This is not a women’s issue, this is an everybody issue. Because the more that men objectify women in the media, the more that other men see them as objects and treat them as objects. They are not objects, they are superior human beings to men, OK?" Levy said.

Levy hosted Saturday Night Live in 2021. Gillis has hosted the series two other times, once in 2024 and again in 2025. He was previously fired from the program in 2019 before he ever made an appearance as a cast member due to anti-Asian and anti-LGBTQ+ comments he made resurfacing.

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