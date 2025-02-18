Cynthia Erivo will star as Jesus in 'Jesus Christ Superstar' at the Hollywood Bowl

Cynthia Erivo is taking on another musical for her next role.

It was announced Tuesday that the Wicked star and three-time Oscar nominee will play Jesus in the upcoming Hollywood Bowl production of Andrew Lloyd Webber's Jesus Christ Superstar.

The Emmy, Grammy and Tony winner's performances at the iconic LA venue will take place Aug. 1-3.

"Just a little busy this Summer," Erivo wrote in her Instagram Story about the news. "Can't wait!!"

Jesus Christ Superstar, which features lyrics by Tim Rice and music by Webber, is a rock opera about Jesus Christ's final days, according to a press release.

It focuses on "the complex relationship between Jesus and his disciple-turned-betrayer, Judas Iscariot," the press release continues.

Songs that are featured in the musical include "Superstar," "Gethsemane" and "I Don't Know How to Love Him."

The upcoming summer production will be led by Sergio Trujillo, who will direct and choreograph, and Stephen Oremus, who will serve as musical director and conductor. It will also be produced in association with Neil Meron and Robert Greenblatt.

The news about Erivo's next role comes on the heels of a whirlwind awards season for the actress.

Erivo was nominated for an Oscar in January for her performance as Elphaba in Wicked. This awards season, she's also earned a Screen Actors Guild nomination for outstanding performance by a female actor in a leading role, a Golden Globe nomination for best performance by a female actor in a motion picture, musical or comedy and a Critics Choice Award for best actress.

