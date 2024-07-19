'Curb Your Enthusiasm''s Jeff Schaffer on 11th Emmy nomination, why their odds of winning are a 'Bear'

On Wednesday, HBO's Curb Your Enthusiasm scored its 11th Emmy nomination for Outstanding Comedy Series, tying a record set by classics Cheers and M.A.S.H. for the most nominations in that category.

"HBO told Larry [David] and I that and we both ... we're pretty cynical, but that was pretty cool," Curb showrunner Jeff Schaffer tells ABC Audio. "It's a pretty special honor to get for the show's final season. You know, those are two of the foundational sitcoms of all time. So that was, that's pretty neat."

Schaffer gives show creator Larry David his flowers for the nomination, saying it's "a testament to Larry, and Larry's demented cranium ... and his great ideas."

He adds, "You know, there's been 12 seasons of us surprising, annoying, scaring our audience. Look, if a show can get a nomination in its 12th season, it says, like, oh, we're still surprising people the way we'd want to surprise them."

That said, Schaffer knows their odds of winning this year are a real bear — or more specifically, The Bear. The FX series scored 23 nominations in the Comedy category, despite most thinking it's been placed in the wrong one.

"I love The Bear," Schaffer says. "The Bear's a great show."

However, he adds, "It's not a comedy, and I don't think they think it's a comedy. No one thinks it's a comedy. And there's a reason for that. It's not a comedy. It's a really good drama."

Shaffer adds of Curb, "All we're trying to do is make people laugh. We're just trying to make the funniest show possible."

The 76th Primetime Emmy Awards will be held in LA on Sept. 15, airing live on ABC.

