Creative Arts Emmys: 'Shōgun' ﻿dominates, 'The Bear' already cooking with Jamie Lee Curtis winning first Emmy

The 76th Emmy Awards don't happen until Sunday, but over the weekend the Creative Arts Emmys got the ball rolling — and the most-nominated show this year, FX's Shōgun, collected 14 awards.

The adaptation of the 1975 novel of the same name by James Clavell is nominated for a total of 25 awards.

The series dominated the technical categories, including hair and makeup, costume design and visual effects, but it also earned an Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series trophy for Néstor Carbonell.

Another FX series, previous Emmy winner The Bear, was still hot, serving up seven Emmys on Sunday night. These included a pair of performance Emmys: one for Jamie Lee Curtis as Donna Berzatto and one for Jon Bernthal as her onscreen son Michael Berzatto, both in the Outstanding Guest Actor/Actress in a Comedy category.

Incidentally, if you've seen the show's "Seven Fishes" Christmas episode, you'll know both of those trophies were really well-deserved — and that The Bear really shouldn't be in the Comedy category.

The 76th annual Emmy Awards telecast, hosted by Eugene and Dan Levy, will broadcast live on ABC Sunday, Sept. 15. It will also stream on Hulu Sept. 16 through Sept. 22.

