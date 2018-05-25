Now Playing
Posted: May 25, 2018

You could party with Smashing Pumpkins!

Listen Tuesday- Friday for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Smashing Pumpkins. Winners will qualify to win a trip to LA to help them recreate their iconic “1979” music video! The grand prize winner and a guest will get to go to a house party w/ Smashing Pumpkins in LA (depart Wed Jun 27/return Fri Jun 29), 1 Yamaha guitar, and $200 cash card for ground transport!

