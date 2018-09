MetroPCS and 97x are hooking one lucky winner up with a trip of a lifetime to spend an intimate evening with 30 Seconds To Mars in Los Angeles. This lucky winner will be sent to a secret undisclosed location in Los Angeles, California for a 3-4 song acoustic performance, a Q&A with Jared Leto, and a Meet & Greet! Listen all weekend long to call in and win a google home, but also qualify for the grand prize trip! Grand prize winner will be chosen and called Monday afternoon!