Posted: September 06, 2018

Win Bucs swag & more! Raise the flag!

Tampa Bay it’s time to Raise The Flags!  Each week Bud Light the Bucs and 97X will invade your favorite sports bar!  Win cool experiences, Bucs swag and more!  Raise your Flag and you can Join The Krewe

Date

Time

Location

9/21/2018

6p-8p

Anchor Bar Davis Island – 304 E Davis Blvd., Tampa , FL 33606

10/19/2018

6p-8p

American Social – 601 S Harbour Island Blvd #107, Tampa, FL 33602

11/2/2018

6p-8p

Oaks Bar & Grill – 108 Lithia Pinecrest Rd., Brandon, FL 33511

11/9/2018

6p-8p

Charrann’s – 6748 Memorial Hwy, Tampa, FL 33615

11/16/2018

6p-8p

Uncle Fats – 8745 Temple Terrace Hwy, Temple Terrace, FL 33637

12/7/2018

6p-8p

Hattricks – 107 S Franklin St., Tampa, FL 33602

12/28/2018

6p-8p

Peabody’s – 15333 Amberly Dr., Tampa, FL 33647

 

