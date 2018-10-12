Now Playing
97X
Last Song Played
Your New Alternative

Posted: October 12, 2018

Win All Weekend!

Comments

All this weekend, 97X is hooking you up to go backstage and meet Linkin Park’s Mike Shinoda at his Tampa stop on the Post Traumatic Tour coming to the Ritz Ybor next Friday! Every winner this weekend gets to go backstage for an exclusive soundcheck party and hang out with him! Plus, every winner will be qualified for the Grand Prize to be a part of his crew for the show – stand on stage, give him the setlist – you’ll practically be part of the band! Win this exclusive opportunity only this weekend and only from Tampa Bay’s New Alternative 97X!

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
View All

 

Instagram

 

TWITTER

 

 

Mobile Apps

Take www.97xonline.com everywhere you go! Download your app below from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store:

Download on the Apple App Store

Amazon Alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!

Enable

© 2018 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding AdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2018 Rovi Corporation

LISTEN LIVE