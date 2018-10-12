Win All Weekend!

All this weekend, 97X is hooking you up to go backstage and meet Linkin Park’s Mike Shinoda at his Tampa stop on the Post Traumatic Tour coming to the Ritz Ybor next Friday! Every winner this weekend gets to go backstage for an exclusive soundcheck party and hang out with him! Plus, every winner will be qualified for the Grand Prize to be a part of his crew for the show – stand on stage, give him the setlist – you’ll practically be part of the band! Win this exclusive opportunity only this weekend and only from Tampa Bay’s New Alternative 97X!