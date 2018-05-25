Now Playing
97X
Last Song Played
Your New Alternative
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
97X
Last Song Played
Your New Alternative

Breaking News

97X NBT ANNOUNCED - PANIC! AT THE DISCO, BASTILLE & MORE

Posted: May 28, 2018

Shred it with 30 Seconds to Mars

Comments

On instagram, post a video of you performing a 30 Seconds to Mars song, tag @97xonair and #GuitarGod. On 6/14 we’ll select and submit 5 finalists to 30 Seconds to Mars and they will choose one lucky winner to invite on stage to show of their guitar skills in front of 20,000 people! 

Official Rules

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 

97X Poll of The Week
 

 

Instagram

 

TWITTER

 

 

©2018 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding AdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. ©2018 Rovi Corporation