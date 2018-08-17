Now Playing
97X
Last Song Played
Your New Alternative
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
97X
Last Song Played
Your New Alternative

Posted: August 18, 2018

NBT is coming. Tune-in Friday, 8/24 @5pm!

Comments

Next Big Thing 2018 is coming! Tune-in Friday, 8/24 at 5pm.

Listen all next week at 8a, 12p, 4p, and 5p for your chance to your way into the exclusive NBT lineup reveal party at 97X. You'll get to see the lineup before anyone else!

Plus, download the free 97X app for a bonus chance to enter starting Monday.

Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 

97X Poll of The Week
 

 

Instagram

 

TWITTER

 

 

©2018 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding AdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. ©2018 Rovi Corporation