Circle K wants to send you and a friend to see Twenty One Pilots on their Bandito Tour at Amalie Arena on 11/3 and go backstage to meet the band!

All you have to do is complete our 97x Instagram Scavenger Hunt! We will post one photo opportunity per day on the 97x app at 8AM EST. In order to qualify to win, you must have completed and posted all 12 photo opportunities to Instagram, have a public profile, follow 97x, and use the hashtag #97x21pilots and #circlek.

Plus, come out to Circle K at 4808 Gunn Highway, Tampa, FL 33624 on Thursday, 11/1, to party Twenty One Pilots style with 97x and for your chance to win a pair of tickets plus entry into the Twenty One Pilots Press Conference at Amalie Arena 11/3! If you win, you’ll be able to meet Josh and Tyler and ask them a question!

Download the 97X app today - Free for iPhone and Android!

Click here to view the official rules.