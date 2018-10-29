Go Backstage with Tyler & Josh!

97X is the only station in Tampa bay getting you backstage with twenty one pilots!

We go way back with Tyler and Josh, so they want to do something special for the Tampa Bay Clique

The guys are inviting you backstage to meet them at an exclusive 97X press conference before the show, where you get to ask all the questions!

Listen all this week and when you hear two twenty one pilots songs back to back… that’s your cue to call 877 327 9797! Two in a row gets you backstage and into the show!

Plus, come out to Circle K at 4808 Gunn Highway, Tampa, FL 33624 on Thursday, 11/1, to party Twenty One Pilots style with 97x and for your chance to win a pair of tickets plus entry into the Twenty One Pilots Press Conference at Amalie Arena 11/3! If you win, you’ll be able to meet Josh and Tyler and ask them a question!

