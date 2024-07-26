At Comic-Con, 'The Boys'' creators tease new prequel spin-off, 'Vought Rising'

At Prime Video's panel for The Boys at San Diego Comic-Con on Friday, the show's creator, Eric Kripke, announced that Jensen Ackles' popular Soldier Boy character and Aya Cash's Nazi-Supe Stormfront will have their own show, a prequel series called Vought Rising.

Ackles made a surprise appearance at the panel, which was moderated by The Boys season 4 star Jeffrey Dean Morgan. Cash popped up via video.

Vought Rising will be set in the 1950s, when, as the show's name suggests, the multinational conglomerate-to- be was in its infancy, thanks to the superhero-producing formula known as Compound V.

Prime Video calls the "deranged" new spin-off "a twisted murder mystery about the origins of Vought in the 1950s, the early exploits of Soldier Boy, and the diabolical maneuvers of a Supe known to fans as Stormfront, who was then going by the name Clara Vought."

The streaming service adds, "We cannot wait to blow your minds and trouble your souls with this salacious, grisly saga drenched in blood and Compound V."

Ackles and Cash will serve as co-executive producers on the show.

Past spin-offs from the world of The Boys include Gen V and the animated The Boys Presents: Diabolical, both streaming exclusively on Prime Video.

