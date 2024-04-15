'Civil War' marches to the top of the box office with $25 million opening

A24

By George Costantino

Alex Garland's Civil War topped the domestic box office with an estimated $25.7 million, surpassing expectations and scoring the biggest R-rated opening weekend for a film so far this year. The movie, starring Kirsten Dunst, also marked the biggest opening weekend in A24's history, surpassing 2018's Hereditary, which opened in fourth place with $13 million.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, which held the top spot for the past two weeks, dropped to second place, delivering an estimated $15.4 million. That brings its North American tally to $157.9 million and $436 million globally.

Third place went to Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, which collected an estimated $5.8 million at the domestic box office. It's four-week total now stands at $96 million and $159 million worldwide.

Kung Fu Panda 4 took fourth place with an estimated $5.5 million, bringing the animated sequel's North American tally to $173 million and $452 million globally.

Rounding out the top five was Dune: Part Two, scooping up an estimated $4.3 million in its seventh week of release. Its total now stands at $272 million in North America and $683 million worldwide.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    Sam

    Check out Sam's blog, videos & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!