Chris Evans returns as Steve Rogers in first 'Avengers: Doomsday' teaser trailer

The poster for 'Avengers: Doomsday.' (Marvel)
By Mary Pat Thompson

Somehow, Steve Rogers returned.

Marvel has publicly released the first teaser trailer for Avengers: Doomsday, and it stars Chris Evans back in his role of the former Captain America, Steve Rogers. This teaser trailer, which was released Tuesday, arrives after footage leaked of it playing in theaters ahead of early screenings of Avatar: Fire and Ash.

The trailer finds Steve riding a motorcycle up to a farmhouse where he presumably lives. We see a close-up of his hand, showing off that he wears a wedding band on his ring finger. As the Avengers main theme plays, Steve then heads inside the home, where he cradles a newborn baby close to his chest.

He also pulls his Captain America suit out of storage to give it a nostalgic once-over.

The teaser ends with a black screen and text that reads, "Steve Rogers will return in Avengers: Doomsday."

Directors Anthony Russo and Joe Russo took to Instagram to share the new teaser, writing, "The character that changed our lives. The story that brought us all here together. It was always going to come back to this."

Evans has not appeared as Steve Rogers in a Marvel Cinematic Universe film since 2019's Avengers: Endgame, where he passed the title of Captain America on to his close friend, Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie).

Avengers: Doomsday will arrive in theaters on Dec. 18, 2026.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

