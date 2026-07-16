Chloe Fineman departs 'Saturday Night Live'

Chloe Fineman is saying goodbye to Studio 8H.

The comedian is leaving Saturday Night Live ahead of season 52 after starring as a cast member on the late-night sketch comedy series for seven seasons.

Fineman announced her departure in an Instagram post Thursday.

"After 7 wonderful seasons at SNL I have decided it’s time for my next chapter," Fineman wrote. "It’s cliche to say this but working at SNL has been the greatest privilege of my life. I still can’t really believe I got to be a part of it. I fell in love with the place the second I walked through the door. Lorne (if you’re reading this on your burner account) I want you to know that I am forever in your debt."

The comedian continued, "It’s really hard to leave SNL but it does feel like the right time."

"I’m going to miss it a lot. But the people who work there are my family and that place is my home, and I know I’ll never be too far away," Fineman wrote.

Fineman joined SNL as a featured player on season 45 before being promoted to the main cast in season 47.

Her choice to leave the show comes after the midseason departure of Bowen Yang during season 51. Additionally, many cast members exited the series after the landmark season 50 of the show. Ego Nwodim, Heidi Gardner, Devon Walker, Michael Longfellow and Emil Wakim all left the cast ahead of season 51.

New cast members for season 51 included Tommy Brennan, Jeremy Culhane, Kam Patterson and Veronika Slowikowska. Please Don't Destroy member Ben Marshall joined the show's cast at the same time.

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