Celebrities remember and pay tribute to D’Angelo

D'Angelo
D'Angelo FILE PHOTO: D'Angelo performs live for fans at the 2016 Byron Bay Bluesfest on March 24, 2016 in Byron Bay, Australia. He died on Oct. 14 at the age of 51 (Photo by Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images) (Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images)
By Gustavo Chacon

The death of D’Angelo left a mark in our community. People everywhere were shocked as it was revealed after his death that he was privately battling cancer. See how these celebrities remember him and reflect on what he and his music meant to them.

0 of 14

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X - Hurricane Guide

    Stay up to date on the latest track and impacts in the Tampa Bay area with our hurricane guide from 97X and Fox 13.

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!