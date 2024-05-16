Catstravaganza happening in Tampa this weekend

This sounds PURRFECT!

Cat show Cat show (Antagain/Getty Images)

By Sam

MY FELLOW CAT PEOPLE....THERE IS AN EVENT JUST FOR US!

Loving Cats Worldwide and Dr. Elsey’s bring the CATSTRAVAGANZA to the Tampa Convention Center Saturday & Sunday May 17th and 18th!

You’ll be able to see breed presentations (yes there are TONS of breeds of cats!), hang in a dog and cat friendly RESCUE ALLEY, shop the purrfect Shopping Village, and tons more! Go ahead and send this to your cat loving bestie and get ready for a cat-tastic time! More info on tickets here!

Here’s a look at the London show for referance.

