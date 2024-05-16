Catstravaganza happening in Tampa this weekend

MY FELLOW CAT PEOPLE....THERE IS AN EVENT JUST FOR US!

Loving Cats Worldwide and Dr. Elsey’s bring the CATSTRAVAGANZA to the Tampa Convention Center Saturday & Sunday May 17th and 18th!

You’ll be able to see breed presentations (yes there are TONS of breeds of cats!), hang in a dog and cat friendly RESCUE ALLEY, shop the purrfect Shopping Village, and tons more! Go ahead and send this to your cat loving bestie and get ready for a cat-tastic time! More info on tickets here!

Here’s a look at the London show for referance.

