Can you feel the 'Ken' EP? Ryan Gosling's 'Barbie' track spawns new record

Atlantic Records

By Stephen Iervolino

Ryan Gosling's turn as Ken in the blockbuster Barbie has spawned his very own EP.

Along with collaborators Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt, Gosling's Ken: The EP features not only his show-stopping track "I'm Just Ken" from the Grammy-nominated Barbie soundtrack, but also alternate versions "I'm Just Ken (Merry Kristmas Barbie)," "In My Feelings Acoustic" and "Purple Disco Machine Remix."

The holiday version of the tune also dropped a performance video of Gosling, Ronson and company laying the track down in a studio bedazzled with Christmas lights, after they riff on the possibility they're creating a year-round classic that can also be celebrated at the holidays, à la Die Hard.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!