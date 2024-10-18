Bruce Springsteen on Jeremy Allen White: “He is a great actor and sings pretty good”

The Bear star Jeremy Allen White is set to play Bruce Springsteen in the upcoming movie Deliver Me From Nowhere, and The Boss has shared his thoughts on the actor's singing voice.

Springsteen appeared on the latest episode of The Graham Norton Show, where he talked about the film. According to People, he said, "It's a lovely cast and I am involved a little."

The Boss also acknowledged that portraying him on the big screen could be a challenge for White.

“This is not easy to do because you can’t do an imitation, you have to do a personal interpretation," he said. “It’s difficult but he is a great actor and sings pretty good.”

White previously revealed in an interview with GQ that he'd be doing his own singing in the film.

“I'm really lucky that there's sort of a team of folks now in place to help young actors portray rock stars,” he said. “I've got a really talented group of people helping me train vocally, musically, to get ready for this thing.”

Deliver Me From Nowhere, directed by Scott Cooper, follows Springsteen's efforts to make his 1982 solo album Nebraska. The film is based on Warren Zanes' book Deliver Me from Nowhere: The Making of Bruce Springsteen's Nebraska.

In related news … After rumors circulated in May that Succession star Jeremy Strong was in talks to play Springsteen's manager Jon Landau in the film, the actor has now confirmed his participation.

"It just always spoke to me, there's a melancholy to it," he told NME of Nebraska. "I am doing [Deliver Me From Nowhere] but I'd always felt that way about that album. There's a narrative to it that comes from a very deep place in him and you can feel that."

