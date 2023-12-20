In Brief: 'What We Do in the Shadows' to end with season 6, and more

A new action-adventure show from Feel Good's Tessa Coates, starring Ted Lasso Emmy winner Hannah Waddingham and Oscar-winning actress Octavia Spencer, has landed at Amazon, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The as-yet-untitled show follows Spencer's Debbie, who learns her friend Judith, played by Waddingham, is a highly trained assassin, per the outlet. When a hit goes wrong, the two find themselves trying to solve the mystery of why an enemy wants both of them dead ...

FX's What We Do in the Shadows will end with its upcoming sixth season, according to Variety. The mockumentary series, based on Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi's film of the same name, follows a group of vampires — played by Kayvan Novak, Natasia Demetriou, Matt Berry and Mark Proksch — living in the New York City borough of Staten Island. The series has earned 21 Emmy nominations and won Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes in 2022 ...

Netflix has picked up the teen drama My Life with the Walter Boys for a second season, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The series follows a New York City teen — played by Nikki Rodriguez — who, following the death of her parents, is forced to start a new life in Colorado with her guardian and her 10 kids. It's the #1 English language show on Netflix's 10 TV list, with more than 20 million views since its debut ...

