In brief: 'Whalefall' trailer, 'Furious' first look, and more

By Andrea Tuccillo

Ever wondered what would happen if you got swallowed by a whale? That's the premise for the new survival thriller Whalefall, which just released its first teaser trailer. It stars Austin Abrams as a diver who gets trapped inside a sperm whale. Josh Brolin plays his late father. The film opens Oct. 16 …

Fresh off her recent Tony win, Lesley Manville has landed a role in the Prime Video rom-com series Escorted. According to Deadline, she'll play the mother of Brett Goldstein's character, a divorced dad who accidentally becomes a male escort …

Hulu has released the first look at Furious, the new show from New Girl creator Elizabeth Meriwether. The series stars Emmy Rossum as an FBI agent on the hunt for a female serial killer, played by Lola Petticrew. It premieres with its first three episodes on July 27 …

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