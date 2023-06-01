In Brief: Trailer debuts for 'Black Mirror' season 6, 'Justified' reboot, and more

The sixth season of Charlie Brooker's Black Mirror returns June 15 with five new episodes, Netflix announced on Wednesday, along with the official trailer. The season 6 cast includes Aaron Paul, Anjana Vasan, Annie Murphy, Auden Thornton, Ben Barnes, Clara Rugaard, Daniel Portman, Danny Ramirez, Himesh Patel, John Hannah, Josh Hartnett, Kate Mara, Michael Cera, Monica Dolan, Myha'la Herrold, Paapa Essiedu, Rob Delaney, Rory Culkin, Salma Hayek Pinault, Samuel Blenkin and Zazie Beetz...

FX's Justified: City Primeval, the limited series inspired by Elmore Leonard's City Primeval: High Noon in Detroit, released its official trailer on Wednesday. Per FX, the new season follows Timothy Olyphant's Raylan Givens who "left the hollers of Kentucky and is balancing life as a U.S. Marshal with being a part-time father. A chance encounter sends him to Detroit and on a collision course with a violent sociopath and a formidable defense attorney." Aunjanue Ellis and Boyd Holbrook also star in the series, which returns July 18...

Disney has tapped Thomas Kail, the Tony Award-winning director of Broadway's Hamilton, to helm the live-action remake of the studio's 2016 animated musical Moana, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Dwayne Johnson, who announced the reimagining back in April, is on board to play Maui, the character he voiced in the original film. Auli'i Cravalho, who voiced the titular character, announced in a May 19 Instagram post that she would not be reprising her role in the upcoming film. Kail directed the filmed staged production of Hamilton for Disney+ in 2020, but Moana will mark his feature directorial debut. Disney is the parent company of ABC News...

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.