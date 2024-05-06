In Brief: 'Titanic' and 'Lord of the Rings' star Bernard Hill dead, and more

Actor Bernard Hill, who had roles in The Lord of the Rings movies and Titanic, died Sunday, his manager William Blaylock confirmed to ABC News. He was 79 years old. Hill began his career in the 1970s with roles in films like It Could Happen To You. His career would span nearly five decades with perhaps his most famous role occurring as Captain Smith in James Cameron's Titanic, in which his character donned a white beard as he went down with the ship he steered. More commercial success came years later, as Hill played Théoden, King of Rohan, in The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers and The Lord of the Rings: Return of the King ...

Gen V, which starts shooting its second season this month, revealed how the show will handle Chance Perdomo's death at the age of 27 in March. "As we continue to navigate the tragic loss of Chance Perdomo, everyone at Gen V is determined to find the best way to pay respect to his memory," the show posted on its Instagram page. "We won't be recasting the role, because no one can replace Chance. Instead, We have been taking the time to space and recraft our Season 2 storylines as we begin production in May," the Post continued. "We will honor Chance and his legacy this season" ...

Meanwhile, Prime Video has dropped the trailer for season 4 of The Boys, which confirms Gen V stars Maddie Phillips and Asa Germann, who played Cate Dunlap and Sam Riordan, respectively, will be joining the series. "This country is corrupt beyond repair, so we gotta save it," Antony Starr's Homelander says in the footage. "It's not gonna be easy; we'll have to do some terrible things for the greater good. You'll no longer be beloved celebrities. You will be wrathful gods. Show me a little wrath." Amazon will debut the first three episodes of The Boys' fourth season on June 13, and on a weekly basis thereafter ... (Trailer contains uncensored profanity.)

