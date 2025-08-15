In brief: 'Thunderbolts*' gets Disney+ premiere date and more

By Andrea Tuccillo

Get ready for more Landman. Season 2 of the hit Billy Bob Thornton drama returns to Paramount+ Nov. 16. Season 1 of the series, from Yellowstone co-creator Taylor Sheridan, was the most-watched original show for the streamer ...

Paramount+ also announced the return of another Taylor Sheridan production: Mayor of Kingstown. Season 4 of the series, starring Jeremy Renner and Edie Falco, premieres Oct. 26 ...

Marvel's Thunderbolts* is coming to streaming Aug. 27 on Disney+. The movie, starring Florence PughSebastian Stan and David Harbour, was a critical success when it was released earlier this year. Disney is the parent company of Marvel and ABC News ...

Brie Larson, Lily Collins, Jack Quaid and Henry Golding are reportedly assembling for Close Personal Friends, a new movie from Amazon MGM Studios. Deadline reports the casting, but details about the plot have yet to be revealed ...

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

