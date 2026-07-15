In brief: 'The Whisper Man' trailer and more

This is the way ... to the couch. Star Wars: Mandalorian and Grogu will be available to watch at home for purchase on digital platforms very soon. It arrives on Prime Video, Apple TV and Fandango on July 21, and will be available on 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray on Aug. 25. Pedro Pascal stars as the titular bounty hunter in the film that continues the story of the Star Wars TV series The Mandalorian ...

Netflix has released the first look at its upcoming series Below. Josh Hartnett stars in the thriller series about a fisherman living in a small Canadian town who is haunted by his father's mysterious death decades ago. The limited series blends myth, suspense and humor into six 45-minute episodes. Also starring are Mackenzie Davis, Charlie Heaton and Ruby Stokes. It debuts on Oct. 8 ...

Robert De Niro stars in the trailer for The Whisper Man. The upcoming Netflix film is based on The New York Times bestselling book by Alex North. It follows what happens to a widowed crime writer when his 8-year-old son is abducted. He looks to a retired former police detective for help only to come across a decadesold case of a convicted serial killer. Adam Scott and Michelle Monaghan also star in the movie, which premieres on Aug. 28 ...

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