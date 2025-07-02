In brief: 'The Terminal List: Dark Wolf' teaser trailer and more

By Mary Pat Thompson

The official teaser trailer for The Terminal List prequel series has arrived. Prime Video has released the teaser for The Terminal List: Dark Wolf. Taylor Kitsch, Chris Pratt and Tom Hopper star in the trailer for the origin series centered on Ben Edwards (Kitsch) and his journey from the Navy SEALS to CIA Special Operations. The show begins streaming on Aug. 27 ...

Neil Patrick Harris is going to host a new game show for Netflix. The streamer has announced that Harris will host What's in the Box, a game show where every decision made could lead to life-changing rewards. The show, which will debut in December, will have giant boxes that conceal incredible prizes. Contestants will go through rounds of fast-paced trivia and guess what is inside each box ...

Neon, the company that put out the recent best picture Oscar winner Anora, has acquired the upcoming film A Place in Hell. The movie was written and directed by Chloe Domont and stars Michelle Williams, Daisy Edgar-Jones and Andrew Scott. It follows two women at a high-profile criminal law firm ...

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

