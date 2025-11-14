In brief: 'The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants' trailer and more

By Mary Pat Thompson

The trailer for season 2 of Fallout has arrived. Prime Video shared the official trailer for the upcoming sophomore season of the series baed on one of the most popular video games of all time. Ella Purnell, Aaron Moten and Walton Goggins star in the upcoming season, which premieres on Dec. 17 ...

He's a goofy goober. Paramount Pictures has released the trailer for The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants. The upcoming animated film finds the titular sea sponge setting sail on an all-new, cinematic journey. SpongeBob sets out to prove his bravery by following the ghost pirate, The Flying Dutchman, on a journey to the deepest part of the ocean. The film arrives in theaters on Dec. 19 ...

We now know when season 2 of Monarch: Legacy of Monsters will arrive. Apple TV will debut the premiere episode of the second season of its Monsterverse series on Feb. 27, 2026. New episodes will arrive weekly each Friday through May 1 ...

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X - Hurricane Guide

    Stay up to date on the latest track and impacts in the Tampa Bay area with our hurricane guide from 97X and Fox 13.

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!