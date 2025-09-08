In brief: 'The Couple Next Door' season 2, Kurt Russell in 'Yellowstone' spinoff and more

Season 2 of The Couple Next Door is coming to Starz. The relationship drama features an all-new cast this time around, including Annabel Scholey, Sam Palladio, Aggy K. Adams and Sendhil Ramamurthy. It premieres Sept. 19. Season 1 of the series starred Outlander's Sam Heughan and Poldark's Eleanor Tomlinson ...

Netflix has picked up Saturn Return, a new film with Rachel Brosnahan, Charles Melton and Will Poulter attached to star. The film, according to Deadline, is a romance set in Chicago that follows young college love into adulthood ...

Kurt Russell is gearing up for the Yellowstone spinoff series The Madison, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The actor joins the new Taylor Sheridan show as both a cast member and an executive producer. The show stars Michelle Pfeiffer and is described as "a heartfelt study of grief and human connection following a New York City family in the Madison River valley of central Montana." It's one of several Yellowstone spinoffs in the works, including Y: Marshals and a spinoff with the working title Dutton Ranch ...

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.