In brief: 'The Brutalist' wins Best Film at New York Critics Circle Awards and more

Bel-Air is coming to an end. The modern-day dramatic reimagining of the '90s sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air has been renewed for a fourth and final season. Sources say this fourth season of the Peacock series will have eight episodes. Its renewal comes three months after its season 3 finale dropped ...

The New York Film Critics Circle named The Brutalist its big winner on Tuesday. After three hours of deliberation, the critics named the Brady Corbet-directed feature Best Film and its star, Adrien Brody, Best Actor. Best Director went to RaMell Ross for Nickel Boys, while Best Actress went to Marianne Jean-Baptiste for her work in Hard Truths ...

The wait is nearly over for fans of The Recruit. The Noah Centineo-led spy thriller, which delayed its second season due to Hollywood's 2023 strikes, is returning to Netflix on Jan. 30. Six brand-new episodes will arrive on the streamer more than two years after its first season dropped in December 2022. First-look images of the new season were also released along with the season 2 drop date, which show off Centineo's Owen Hendricks' journey over the season ...

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.