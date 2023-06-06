In Brief: 'Sybil' gets another life with Elle Fanning and Sarah Paulson, and more

Bad Sisters' Eve Hewson is set to join Creed III and Thor: Love and Thunder's Tessa Thompson in the upcoming film Hedda, which is described as "an epic and visceral reimagination of Henrik Ibsen's famed 1891 stage play Hedda Gabler," according to Deadline. Details on Hewson's role have not been revealed, but the play centered on the wife of a powerful man who feels trapped in her marriage. Hewson will next be seen in the upcoming Netflix murder mystery series The Perfect Couple, opposite Nicole Kidman, Liev Schreiber and Dakota Fanning...

A documentary chronicling embattled stand-up comic Louis C.K.'s return to the stage after five women accused him of sexual misconduct in 2017 is not moving forward at Showtime, according to Entertainment Weekly. Following the accusations, Netflix, HBO, and FX cut ties with the Emmy winner. In 2020, The Washington Post reported he was again selling out comedy venues and fellow comedian Dave Chappelle started bringing C.K. out as a surprise guest at his own comedy shows. C.K. has released four comedy specials since 2017, including last year's Sincerely Louis C.K., which won a Grammy for Best Comedy Album...

The Great's Elle Fanning and American Horror Story's Sarah Paulson are attached to star in I Am Sybil, according to Deadline. Sybil was a pseudonym given to Shirley Mason in a 1973 work of nonfiction by Flora Rheta Schreiber, which examined the young woman's treatment for Multiple Personality Disorder by psychologist Connie Wilbur. I Am Sybil is based on Debbie Nathan's 2011 book Sybil Exposed: The Extraordinary Story Behind the Famous Multiple Personality Case, which disputes the facts of Schreiber's account. Mason's case was previously adapted into a pair of TV movies. The first, starring Sally Field and Joanne Woodward, aired on NBC in 1976 and four Emmy Awards. The second, starring Tammy Blanchard, Jessica Lange and JoBeth Williams, premiered on CBS in 2007...

