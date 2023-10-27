In Brief: Suzanne Somers' cause of death revealed, and more

Variety reports Porky Pig and Daffy Duck will return to the big screen in the animated sci-fi comedy adventure The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie. Billed as "the first-ever fully animated Looney Tunes feature-length movie created for a movie theater audience," The Day the Earth Blew Up follows the beloved cartoon duo as "unlikely heroes and Earth's only hope" as they race to save the world from the threat of an alien invasion...

Suzanne Somers' official cause of death has been revealed as "breast cancer with metastasis to the brain," according to a copy of the death certificate obtained by The Blast. Other underlying conditions contributing to her death included hypertension and hydrocephalus, the last of which described by the Mayo Clinic as the buildup of fluid in cavities called ventricles deep within the brain, increasing the size of the ventricles and putting pressure on the brain. Somers died October 15, at the age of 76...

Netflix has picked up Carol & The End Of The World, a new adult animation limited series from Community and Rick and Morty writer Dan Guterman, who describes it "as existential comedy about the daily rituals that make up the gaps that make up a life," according to Deadline. The official logline reads, "With a mysterious planet hurtling towards Earth, extinction is imminent for the people of the world. While most feel liberated to pursue their wildest dreams, one quiet and always uncomfortable woman stands alone — lost among the hedonistic masses." Carol & the End of the World is set to debut on Netflix with 10 episodes on December 15...

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.