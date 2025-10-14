In brief: 'Stumble' trailer arrives and more

By Mary Pat Thompson

The Apple Original Films' feature F1 The Movie is racing toward it streaming debut. The film will arrive on Apple TV on Dec. 12. Apple TV is the new name of the streaming service formerly known as Apple TV+. F1 The Movie is the highest-grossing original film of 2025 so far and the highest-grossing film of Brad Pitt's career ...

Millie Bobby Brown is set to star in and executive produce the upcoming Netflix series Prism. Deadline reports Rachel Brosnahan will also executive produce the upcoming show. Its plot will follow a woman who has the ability to communicate with apparitions and strives to uncover what causes a new phenomenon of "visitors" to appear ...

The trailer for the new sitcom Stumble has arrived. It follows a former champion cheer coach who tries to lead a new squad to victory. The upcoming mockumentary comedy premieres Nov. 7 on NBC before streaming on Peacock. It stars Jenn Lyon, Taran Killam and Kristin Chenoweth ...

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X - Hurricane Guide

    Stay up to date on the latest track and impacts in the Tampa Bay area with our hurricane guide from 97X and Fox 13.

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!