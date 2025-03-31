In brief: 'Stranger Things' stage play documentary trailer and more

Ted Danson's wife is joining the season 2 cast of A Man On the Inside. Mary Steenburgen has joined the Netflix comedy series in a lead role for the second season, Deadline reports. The show, which was created by Mike Schur, will follow an anthology format, with Danson's Charles taking on a new case every season. While season 1 found the character undercover at a retirement home, season 2 will see him sleuthing at a liberal arts college ...

Brad Pitt's upcoming film The Heart of the Beast has found its co-star. Anna Lambe will act alongside Pitt in the action-adventure film, according to The Hollywood Reporter. David Ayer will direct the movie from a script by Cameron Alexander. The story follows a former Army Special Forces soldier who fights for survival with his combat dog after his plane crashes in the Alaskan wilderness ...

Netflix has taken Hawkins, Indiana, to the stage, and it's giving fans a front row seat to it all. The streamer has released the trailer for Behind the Curtain: Stranger Things: The First Shadow, a documentary about the West End stage play set in the universe of its popular series Stranger Things. The film arrives on Netflix on April 15 ...

