In brief: 'Stick' renewed for season 2 at Apple TV+ and more

By Mary Pat Thompson

Katniss Everdeen's parents are among the new casting announcements for The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping. Scot Greenan and Grace Ackary will play Burdock Everdeen and Astrid March in the upcoming film. Also cast are Melody Chikakane Brown as Hattie Meeney and Jefferson White as Mr. McCoy. The upcoming film arrives in theaters on Nov. 20, 2026 ...

Owen Wilson's comedy series Stick has been renewed for season 2 at Apple TV+. The renewal news comes the same day as the season 1 finale debuted on the streaming service. Along with Wilson, the ensemble cast of Peter Dager, Marc Maron, Mariana Treviño and Lilli Kay will return in season 2 ...

In other Apple TV+ news, the platform has released a first look at its upcoming limited series The Savant. Jessica Chastain stars in the suspenseful series, which debuts its first two episodes on Sept. 26 and will air new episodes every Friday through Nov. 7. Chastain stars as an undercover investigator who infiltrates online hate groups to stop domestic extremists ...

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    97X Contests

    Win concert tickets, artist experiences, awesome merch & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!