In brief: 'Star Wars: A New Hope' returning to theaters for 50th anniversary and more

It's almost time to return to a galaxy far, far away. The original Star Wars film, A New Hope, is returning to movie theaters to celebrate its 50th anniversary. Lucasfilm has made the announcement two years before the 50th anniversary of the classic film by George Lucas. "Star Wars: A New Hope returns to theaters April 2027 to celebrate 50 years of a galaxy far, far away," Star Wars shared on its official Instagram ...

A new Zoey Deutch rom-com is in the works, and this time it's back at Netflix. The actress is teaming up with Nick Robinson to star in Voicemails for Isabelle. The film will be written and directed by Leah McKendrick and follows a woman who copes with her sister's death by leaving her voicemails where she talks about her life. When the phone number is reassigned without her realizing, an elusive real estate agent starts getting the confessional messages. Nick Offerman, Lukas Gage, Harry Shum Jr. and Ciara Bravo will also star in the film ...

A musical about former President Barack Obama is coming to New York City. The show, which is called 44 — The Musical, is coming to play Off-Broadway in the big apple this fall, Deadline reports. According to the show's website, the musical tells "the story of Obama you won't read about in history books...because history books are now banned in most states." ...

