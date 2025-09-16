In brief: 'Smurfs' gets Paramount+ release date and more

The Smurfs are making their way to Paramount+. The family-friendly film Smurfs will be available to stream on the platform Tuesday. Rihanna stars as Smurfette in the animated film, which finds the crew on a rescue mission to save Papa Smurf after he is kidnapped by Razamel and Gargamel ...

The Baby-Sitters Club is about to become a musical. Deadline reports that the bestselling book series by Ann M. Martin is being developed into a stage musical with a book by The Devil Wears Prada scribe Kate Wetherhead, and music and lyrics by KPop Demon Hunters musician Mark Sonnenblick ...

Lorne Michaels has commented on the Saturday Night Live cast changes for the upcoming season 51. While speaking to Entertainment Tonight on the Emmys red carpet, Michaels said, "The show has always brought people in from different ages and different generations and it's how it revives itself. It's always hard when people leave but there's a time for that and our audiences always stayed relatively young and more so now with TikTok, and change is good. And the people we're bringing in I'm really excited about." ...

