In Brief: 'Sesame Street' gets new look for season 56, and more

It Follows writer-director David Robert Mitchell and Maika Monroe, who starred in the 2014 cult horror classic, are set to return for the sequel, They Follow, according to Variety. The original, which followed Monroe's Jay Height, a young woman who is pursued by a supernatural entity after a sexual encounter, grossed an impressive $15 million at the domestic box office, despite its shoestring budget...

The long-running children's series Sesame Street is getting a makeover for its 56th season set to launch in 2025, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The program will switch its usual "magazine"-style format in favor of two longer, more narrative-driven segments, the trade reports. The segments will be coupled with a new animated series, Tales From 123. Other tweaks will include having a signature song in every episode -- and having the Muppet characters address the camera to talk to the kids watching the show...

Variety reports a Fourth Wing TV show based on the best-selling fantasy book series by Rebecca Yarrosis -- who will also executive produce the series -- is currently in the works at Amazon MGM Studios. According to the studios' official logline, the series will follow "the brutal world of Basgiath War College where there is only one rule: Graduate or Die." It continues, "Twenty-year-old Violet Sorrengail expected to live a quiet life among books and history. Now, the commanding general― her tough-as-talons mother―has ordered Violet to join the hundreds of candidates striving to become the elite of Navarre: dragon riders. If the fire-breathing beasts don't kill her, one of her fellow riders just might"...

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.