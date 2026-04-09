In brief: 'Remarkably Bright Creatures' trailer and more

By ABC Audio

The official trailer is out for Remarkably Bright Creatures, a new Netflix film based on the 2022 bestselling novel by Shelby Van Pelt. Sally Field plays Tova, a widow working at an aquarium who befriends an octopus named Marcellus. "Unbeknownst to Tova, Marcellus is on a mission to solve a mystery that will heal the widow's heart and lead her to a life-changing discovery," the movie's description says. Lewis Pullman plays a young man who takes a maintenance job at the aquarium and has some healing of his own to do. The film debuts May 8 …

Legally Blonde returns to theaters next month for its 25th anniversary, with a bonus: A sneak peek at the upcoming Prime Video prequel series Elle. Plus, the original Elle Woods, Reese Witherspoon, and Lexi Minetree, who plays the younger Elle in the series, have recorded a special introduction for the movie. Tickets are on sale now at FathomEntertainment.com

Uma Thurman is returning for season 2 of Dexter: Resurrection. The actress will reprise her role as Charley, the former Special Ops officer who served as the right-hand woman for the serial killer-obsessed billionaire Leon Prater last season. As previously announced, Brian Cox is joining the cast of the Michael C. Hall drama as The New York Ripper. Dexter: Resurrection airs on Paramount+ …

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