In brief: Patty Jenkins developing new rom-com, and more

Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins has reportedly found her next project. According to Deadline, she is currently developing a rom-com called Best Men, about a bride's "man of honor" who falls for the groom's best man. The film is based on Sidney Karger's debut novel of the same name …

Michael Weatherly is returning to NCIS. He'll be reprising his role as Tony DiNozzo in a seasonlong arc for the show's 24th season. Weatherly previously starred in the CBS show for 13 seasons and led a Paramount+ spinoff series called NCIS: Tony & Ziva. NCIS will air Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT this fall …

LaRoyce Hawkins is reportedly leaving Chicago P.D. after 13 seasons. Deadline reports he will appear in some episodes early on in season 14 to wrap up his character Officer Kevin Atwater's storyline. The show is now casting a new series regular, according to the outlet …

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