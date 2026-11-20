Nick Jonas is getting into the Christmas spirit a little bit early this year. The actor and musician is set to star in a holiday rom-com called The More the Merrier. Jonas will star opposite Bridgerton actress Hannah Dodd in the upcoming movie. Ari Sandel will direct the film about a bachelor whose life changes when he gains custody of a toddler. Dodd will play the child's godmother, who arrives in town to further complicate the situation. Will they find themselves under the mistletoe? It's almost certain, but only time will tell ...

Eddie Redmayne makes his return in the upcoming season 2 of The Day of the Jackal. Peacock has revealed a first-look video about the new season, as well as its release window. The season will premiere in March 2027. It is based on Frederick Forsyth's thriller and the 1973 film adaptation ...

Many new actors have joined the cast of The Beast in Me season 2. Riley Keough, Aaron Paul, Lorelei Olivia Mote, Taip Ceman and Matthew James Thomas are the newest members of the second season's ensemble. They join the previously announced cast of Claire Danes, John Goodman and Lili Taylor. Filming is currently underway on the second season of The Beast in Me, with cameras starting to roll in New York on Thursday ...

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