In brief: 'My Life with the Walter Boys' season 2 teaser trailer and more

By Mary Pat Thompson

Lily Gladstone and Kenneth Branagh have joined the cast of The Thomas Crown Affair. Deadline reports that the actors have joined the project, which is being directed by and will star Michael B. Jordan. The Amazon MGM Studios film will have an exclusive theatrical release on March 5, 2027 ...

The teaser trailer for season 2 of My Life With the Walter Boys has arrived. Jackie returns to Silver Falls in the short teaser trailer, which also finds her caught between brothers Cole and Alex yet again. The second season of the show arrives Aug. 28 on Netflix ...

The cast of Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey has had a little change. Cosmo Jarvis will no longer be part of the star-studded cast, Deadline reports. The Shōgun star had to drop out of the project due to a scheduling conflict. He was replaced by Logan Marshall-Green in a role that remains under wraps. The Odyssey journeys into movie theaters and IMAX screens on July 17, 2026 ...

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    97X Contests

    Win concert tickets, artist experiences, awesome merch & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!