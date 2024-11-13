In brief: Mike White has pitched 'The White Lotus' season 4 and more

There hasn't even been a trailer for season 3 of The White Lotus, but creator Mike White is already prepared for a potential season 4. Casey Bloys, the CEO of HBO and Max, said Tuesday that White pitched him a concept for a fourth season of the popular drama series while he visited the show's season 3 set in Thailand. Bloys also said if White is up to do another season of The White Lotus, then HBO will make another season ...

Guy Richie is bringing Benedict Cumberbatch, Rosamund Pike and Anthony Hopkins together for his latest film, Wife & Dog. While plot details are not yet known, the movie has been described as a "return to the colourful, back-stabbing world of the British aristocracy Richie explored in The Gentlemen film and TV series." It starts shooting in the U.K. in February 2025 ...

Newlyweds Justin Long and Kate Bosworth are reuniting on their first film together since becoming husband and wife. The couple will star in the upcoming thriller Coyote, which follows a family fighting for their lives against coyotes amidst a wildfire in the Hollywood Hills. This isn't their first collaboration. Long and Bosworth previously acted together in the films Barbarian and House of Darkness ...



