In brief: 'Michael Jackson: The Verdict' trailer and more

A Rick and Morty movie is on the way. Deadline reports that Warner Bros. is in early development on the film, which franchise veteran Jacob Hair is in talks to direct. The news arrives as the ninth season of the animated adult TV series is set to launch on Sunday ...

Francesca Scorsese, the daughter of legendary filmmaker Martin Scorsese, is set to star in Mr. and Mrs. Smith season 2. Variety reports that she joins previously announced cast members Mark Eydelshteyn and Talia Ryder in the new season of the Prime Video series ...

Netflix has announced a three-part docuseries titled Michael Jackson: The Verdict is heading to the streaming service. It has also released a trailer for the show, which premieres on June 3. It dissects the trial of Michael Jackson and his complex legacy as told by key players who were inside the courtroom ...

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