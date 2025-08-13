In brief: Mark Ruffalo stars in 'Task' trailer and more

By Mary Pat Thompson

Mark Ruffalo is on the case in the trailer for Task. The new series comes from the creator of Mare of Easttown. It premieres Sept. 7 on HBO and streams on HBO Max the next day. Ruffalo plays Tom, an FBI agent who is put in charge of a task force to investigate a number of violent home invasion robberies ...

The official trailer for Scarlett Johansson's directorial debut, Eleanor the Great, has arrived. June Squibb stars in the film, which arrives in theaters on Sept. 26. Squibb plays 94-year-old Eleanor Morgenstein, "who after a devastating loss, tells a tale that takes on a dangerous life of its own," according to an official description. Erin KellymanJessica HechtRita Zohar and Chiwetel Ejiofor also star in the upcoming movie ...

Megan Markle is back in the trailer for season 2 of Netflix's With Love, Meghan. The eight-episode second season of the lifestyle series arrives on Aug. 26. While Prince Harry does not appear in the trailer, the Duchess reveals he doesn't enjoy lobster ...

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X - Hurricane Guide

    Stay up to date on the latest track and impacts in the Tampa Bay area with our hurricane guide from 97X and Fox 13.

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    97X Contests

    Win concert tickets, artist experiences, awesome merch & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!