In brief: 'Magic: The Gathering' Netflix series details and more

By Mary Pat Thompson

The X-Factor is looking to make a comeback. Deadline reports the competition series created by Simon Cowell could make a return to the U.S., with Fox interested in a reboot of the popular British show. The outlet reports this would be a new take on the reality series, which is currently in development and would add several twists to the original format ...

We now know when new episodes of Avatar: Seven Havens are set to premiere. The second season of the animated series will make its Paramount+ debut on May 21, 2027. Additionally, a third season of the show is set to roll out later in 2027. A fourth and final season will conclude the twin Avatars' adventure, with that season's release schedule to be revealed at a later date ...

Netflix has revealed the name of its upcoming series based on the popular tabletop card game Magic: The Gathering. Called Planeswalker, the upcoming animated show will make its debut sometime in 2027. The show follows a character named Chandra, who is a volatile pyromancer hunted for her gifts and haunted by her past, according to an official description for the series ...

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