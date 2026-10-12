In brief: 'Little House on the Prairie' season 2 wraps production and more

Production on Netflix's Little House on the Prairie season 2 has come to an end. The streaming service has announced that production has wrapped on the series' sophomore season that is based on the next book in the series, On the Banks of Plum Creek. Additionally, new cast members from the upcoming season have been announced. Scott Porter, Lyla Porter-Follows, Erik Athavale, Elyse Levesque, Graham Harvey and Paul Greene are among the newly announced cast ...



Prime Video has released the teaser trailer and release date for its upcoming historical series Bloodaxe. The new show is set to debut on Jan. 20, 2027. It follows the king of Norway as he must name his successor ...

Sadie Sink seems to be headed for a new film at A24. Deadline reports the actress is in talks to star in a film adaptation of Emma Cline's bestselling novel The Guest. Lorene Scafaria is also in talks to write and direct the movie. The book follows a grifter who navigates summer in the Hamptons ...

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.