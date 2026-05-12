In brief: 'Little House on the Prairie' new teaser trailer and more

The second teaser trailer for Netflix's Little House on the Prairie series adaptation has arrived. Season 1 of the show will debut to the streaming service on July 9. Rebecca Sonnenshine serves as showrunner, writer and executive producer on the series, which stars Luke Bracey, Crosby Fitzgerald, Alice Halsey and Skywalker Hughes. Little House on the Prairie is the semi-autobiographical story of author Laura Ingalls Wilder's life, as well as an origin story of the American West ...

A Fast and Furious TV series is in the works at Peacock. Variety reports that star Vin Diesel made the announcement during the NBCUniversal upfront presentation on Monday. "The news that I have here today is that Peacock is launching four shows from the Fast and Furious universe," the outlet reports Diesel said. Variety then clarified that an individual with knowledge on the situation has confirmed that only one new series is in the works while others are said to be in various stages of development at Universal TV ...

Florence Pugh has found her next role. Deadline reports the actress will star in and produce a fantasy drama called The Midnight Library. It's based on the novel by Matt Haig and will be helmed by Lion director Garth Davis. Pugh is set to play Nora Seed in the film, a woman who finds herself in a library between life and death where she gets to experience all of the potential lives she could have lived ...

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